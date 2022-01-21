A Milford Haven Mini driver must pay £478 and has had six points added to his licence after admitting speeding at 79mph in a 50mph zone.
Robert Steen, 51, appeared in front of Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Wednesday January 19.
He was charged with driving his Mini, with personalised number plates, at 79mph on the A40 at Llanllwch, Carmarthen, on September 15 last year.
Steen, of Observatory Avenue, Hakin, entered a guilty plea under the Single Justice Procedure on January 4 this year.
During sentencing he was fined £334 and ordered to pay £110 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
Magistrates also ordered that his licence should be endorsed by six penalty points.
The bench took his guilty plea into account when imposing sentence. Steen has until February 16 to pay the total of £478.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.