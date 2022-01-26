THE Western Telegraph is calling on readers to nominate their favourite takeaway as we launch our competition to find the best in Pembrokeshire.
Whether it’s your perfect pizza or fish-and-chip shop, a brilliant burrito, the best burger, a first class Chinese meal or they bring your favourite Indian to your door, we want to hear from you.
Tell us in your words why you love their food and their service and what makes it so special.
Whichever one it is, make sure to nominate them so that they get the chance to shout about being the best in Pembrokeshire.
All you have to do is click the link below to nominate your favourite takeaway.
Once all the nominations are in, we'll draw up a shortlist from the most popular nominations, and then we'll ask for readers to vote for their favourite from the shortlist.
Nominate your favourite takeway here: www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/besttakeaway/
Only nominations submitted via this form will be valid.
Nominations close on February 9, 2022 - and then voting will begin.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.