THEATR Mwldan will host an evening to celebrate the 40th birthday of Cardigan record company Fflach on March 5.
The evening will consist of some of Wales’ most celebrated artists, including Catsgam, Gwilym Bowen Rhys, Delwyn Sion, Einir Dafydd and a special appearance from the world renowned Triple Harp player Llio Rhydderch.
The evening will also consist of a tribute to the founders of the company the late Richard and Wyn Jones, who were were also founder members of the Welsh language new wave/punk band Ail Symudiad.
Presenting the artists will be the producer and radio presenter Richard Rees, who brought Welsh pop music to the fore during the 1970’s and 80’s with his Radio Cymru programme ‘Sosban’.
Tickets costs £15 (£13 concessions) and proceeds from the concert will go towards Cancer Research. For further details visit mwldan.co.uk.
