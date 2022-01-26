Haverfordwest High is extending an invitation to parents and prospective students to meet the Sixth Form team through a Virtual Open Evening on February 3, 2022.

The evening will commence with a 5pm welcome talk from the Sixth Form Team and 3 Head Prefects. Each subject will hold four sessions every 20 minutes starting from 5.20pm.These talks will give students an opportunity to find out what each A Level entails.

You will be able to ask teachers and current pupils questions about the different courses. In order to access the evening, guests will simply need a Google account with access to Google Meet. There are a broad range of subjects on offer, including criminology and further maths. Pupils have the option to choose three or four A-level subjects. The majority of students will study the Welsh Baccalaureate at Advanced Level.They will be supported by an experienced team at our brand new, state of the art school.

HHVC Sixth Form helps students with organising work experience, applications to university and academic work. Our school has been celebrating that the Sixth Form achieved the highest number of successful Oxbridge placements in Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion last year. With further students being placed at Oxford and Cambridge again this year.

This outstanding achievement displays the dedication of students and the quality of our teaching staff and at HHVCS. During study periods, students have the luxury of using our new state of the art Sixth Form area. Equipped with their own cafe, and E-learning study space to complete independent work and revision. E-Learning is complete with computers and air conditioning, providing a calm place to work.The space will have areas for group work overlooking the green landscape at the front of the school.

Our new Sixth Form only cafe will be a hub of activity where pupils can socialise with friends. In the new building, pupils enjoy an atrium space and be able to use the outstanding sports facilities.These include an eight-court sports hall, a floodlit 3G WRU standard rugby pitch and two multi-use games areas.The existing athletics track, all-weather pitch, tennis courts and grass pitches will also be accessed by all.

During the Virtual Open Evening, you will also be invited to attend three pupil led presentations at 6pm and 6:30pm, which will cover the following topics, with students answering any questions you may have:

Pupil life at HHVCS Sixth Form - Live Q&A with 3 Senior Prefects.

Oxbridge and early entry applications - Live Q&A with 2 of our Oxbridge applicants from this year.

External pupil applications - Live Q&A with students who joined Haverfordwest High VC Sixth Form from Preseli, Dyffryn Taf, Milford Haven and Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Year 12.

The social aspect of our Sixth Form is also one we are proud of. Our students become actively involved in charitable events such as Gifts Under the Tree with HHVCS, Patch and Children in Need. The highlight of our pupils' academic year is the Christmas and Summer Ball where they have the opportunity to celebrate their achievements with their peers and teachers. Not to mention the endless social events organised by the Senior Prefect Team throughout the year.

When choosing Sixth Form, pupils can feel assured they will have an enjoyable experience whilst developing academically and socially.

Headteacher, Jane Harries, said:“We believe that progressing into Haverfordwest High Sixth Form is the best option for the great majority of our students. Our Sixth Form provides the guarantee of high-quality subject choices, delivered by staff who know your children, offer familiar teaching and learning styles and set high expectations.

"We also fully appreciate the need to support and nurture our students.We provide a very effective and caring pastoral system that will monitor progress and ensure students achieve their full potential.

"We welcome pupils from Pembrokeshire schools without sixth form provision, and provide them with many enriching experiences.Those who have joined our Sixth Form from other schools have settled in really well, progressed with their learning and some have achieved Senior Prefect roles in the school.

"We look forward to offering prospective Sixth Form students to view our new school, with its fantastic facilities in the summer. It is a cliché, but none the less true, that the step up from GCSE to Post 16 is the hardest and biggest step students will make.

"At Haverfordwest High VC Sixth Form, we ensure the courses your child chooses are suitable and will provide the ideal progression to their chosen career path or university course. We pride ourselves on the excellent pastoral and academic support provided for all.’’

Visit our comprehensive website or follow us on social media, to see the exciting opportunities available to you. On February 3 our dedicated open evening website will go live with this year's prospectus and options.

