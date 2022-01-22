Pembrokeshire’s five Scottish Country Dancing groups are looking forward to some reel good celebrations as Burns Night approaches.
The groups meet weekly throughout the county – Covid permitting – and are so popular that some enthusiasts attend two or three classes a week.
“The emphasis is firmly on social contact, fun and good music,” said Tony Miles, chairman of the Pembrokeshire Scottish Country Dance group.
With potential health benefits for body and mind,Scottish Country Dancing is suitable for everyone of all ages, Tony added.
“You do not need to be Scottish and do not need to bring a partner as the dances are all performed in groups of people called sets, and dress is normally casual and comfortable (men do not need to wear kilts!). It is an ideal social medium for a single person too.
"The cost is minimal - a couple of pounds to cover the hire of the hall - and tea or coffee is usually provided during an interval in the session.
"It is a very sociable pastime with much jollity and laughter in company with lovely people, and very much cheaper than a gym.”
The groups in Pembrokeshire are:
- The Houghton group, which meets at Burton Jubilee Hall on a Monday evening under the masterful guidance of Pat Rye, who has been largely responsible for establishing and maintaining Scottish Country Dancing in Pembrokeshire. Contact ryedp@hotmail.com
- The Robeston Wathen group, which meets on Thursday evenings with Jean Elliott. Contact: jean.ell1@btinternet.com
- The Llanrhian group, which meets on Friday evenings with Trevor McCrory. Contact: 01348 840174
- Heather Davies's beginners/intermediate class, which meets on a Wednesday evening at Uzmaston Village Hall. Contact: Heather8.davies@gmail.com/07970772684
- The Pembrokeshire U3A also has a group that meets for Scottish Country Dancing with Marjorie Phillips. Contact 01646 683332.
