In his latest nostalgia column in the Western Telegraph, JEFF DUNN discusses more old times:

Last week's Neyland -Hobbs Point ferry boat special seemed to please many, and here's some of the feedback.

Ronald Starkey commented: "Three of the 'old ladies' were my school bus going to Pembroke Dock Grammar. Never did a trip on the King as I had joined the Grey Funnel line in 1959."

And Sue Kenny said: "Did daily trips in the Cleddau King when I worked in Pembroke Dock. The Morris car in the photo could be me ! "

Barry Thynne rang to say that it brought back some wonderful memories..the weekly trips across with his dad delivering to the Llanion Barracks, also the excitement of a jaunt, with his pals from Steynton, when they, on their bicycles, would head over to Bosherston and back.

Many thanks for all the kind words re that particular piece, and indeed for this column itself.

There was more feedback re earlier TRM's, this email from John Gillespie:

"A couple of things in this week's column have stirred me to contact you.

"I knew an Oliver Harries when I lived in Hakin, and he has mentioned the Jubilee Club. I lived in St Anne's Road, just down the road from the club, which I remember as a red brick building. I never actually went into the building because I was too young at the time, but I remember being intrigued by it, and wondering exactly what it was used for.

Also your picture of Foster Powell's shop in Charles Street reminded me of his shop in Hakin, which was right opposite No 42, which was our house.

"I remember Mrs Medway, who used to manage the shop, which was an Aladdin's Cave of merchandise. The shop, and The Moon and Sixpence Cafe were built in an old quarry where we used to play football as children.

"The third reason that I have written is to implore you to continue with your weekly poser. I read your column and as I read I wonder what the poser is going to be at the end."

Cheers John, good to hear from you again. Re the TRM teasers...the jury's still out !

Then I had this interesting recollection from Bobby Oughton.

"Hi Jeff...after reading your column on 8 Dec, about Flying Boats landing in the haven, it reminded of the time I was in Air Cadets of 585 Squadron (Milford Haven) A.T.C.

"A group of Cadets were offered a flight in a Sunderland Flying Boat from RAF Pembroke Dock in October 1957. I think the Station closed in 1958.

"Each aircraft carried 5-6 Cadets on a trip of 5 hours + crew of 10. We left Pem Dock at approx. 11am and flew out over the Irish Sea, then down to the Bay of Biscay. After 4 hours we returned to Milford Haven to land and take-off 3 times before finally landing.

"I remember the other Cadets on our aircraft, which was from 201 Squadron RAF Coastal Command, as Peter Richards, Frank Ashton, David Best, myself + others ?

"I can tell you more about the flight but will wait in case other members can remember more. I've enclosed a photo showing the type of aircraft we Cadets had a flight on. "

Cheers, Bob, and if anyone has similar memories, please get in touch.

In TRM Trawler Corner this week is the steel sided trawler "Lilias" GY 121. The first diesel trawler to sail out of Milford. Built in 1920 in Selby ; 227 tons; 115' length.

Landed at Milford from August 1928 to June 1931. Skippers: Alfred Whisby, Herbert Jenkins.

She was broken up around 1960, and here's a photo of the trawler along with an undated snap of one of her crews...including just a few of the names.

In the trilby..Skipper Herbert Jenkins ; in the bowler..Reggie Hancock; "Dollar" Picton,

Sid Wonnacott. The young lad at the back was probably on a "pleasure trip."

I've had another request for help, this time from Wendy Abbott: "I was wondering if you could help. I'm the present Detachment Commander of the Milford Haven Army Cadets and was looking for some information.

I've recently come across the old Standard/Banner for the 1st Pembrokeshire Cadet Regiment, and was looking to find some history on the Regiment : when it was formed.. when they changed to something else..as I'm looking to lay the Standard in St Katharine's Church next month. If you could help I would be most grateful."

Please get in touch if you can help Wendy.

I've decided to introduce an occasional " Did you know" section in the column, one which

looks back a bit further than usual. This week's goes back around 250 years.

Did you know that in 1774, the little harbour of "Harbarston Haikin" was generally full of ships loading and unloading corn, coal and limestone ? Castle Pill was busy in the same way.

Trade deserted these village creeks and quays when the towns were built.

That's just about it from me for another week, don't forget, if you've got a TRM-like memory you'd like me to include, please get in touch.

Once again I'll leave you with a thought..this time a Chinese proverb.

"Grandfather is the wisest person in the house..but few of the household listen."

Take care...please stay safe.