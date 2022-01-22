Property owners in town centres across Pembrokeshire are being urged to apply for funds from Welsh Government to improve their building through the Transforming Towns ‘Place Making’ grant.
The grant offers a wide range of projects, including green infrastructure to residential improvements.
The aim of the fund is to reduce the number of empty, underused sites and premises in town centres.
The scheme is open to private businesses, third sector businesses and the public sector. It is not available to private individuals.
The grants are available to anybody in:
- Fishguard and Goodwick
- Milford Haven
- Pembroke
- Pembroke Dock
- Tenby
- Haverfordwest
There is also a Transforming Towns ‘Town Centre Loan Fund’ grant, which aims to reduce the number of empty sites and properties.
Applicants can include landlords, social housing associations and property developers.
Rachel Moxey, Head of Economic Development and Regeneration, urged all those eligible to receive the funds to consider submitting an application.
“Town centres are facing major challenges in light of Covid-19 and these funds from Welsh Government are a fantastic opportunity for businesses and organisations to improve, regenerate and develop their buildings or sites,” she said.
For further information, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, email town.grants@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
