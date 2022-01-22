Pupils from a Pembrokeshire school completed a sponsored walk and raised more than £1,500 for Wales Air Ambulance Charity.

The pupils from Ysgol Bro Ingli walked around the town and coast of Newport, after the charity was called out to save somebody who the children knew, and raised £1,610 in the process.

Approximately 90 pupils took part in the walk, aged between three and 11, with the older children walking four miles while the younger pupils walked over a mile.

Proud headteacher at Ysgol Bro Ingli, Enfys Howells, said: “We feel enormous pride that we are able to help such a great cause and this is the largest sum of money we have ever raised for a charity so we are really, really proud.”

The sponsored walk is the first time the school has raised funds for the Wales Air Ambulance, but it ‘definitely won’t be the last time.’ Ysgol Bro Ingli will be thinking of ‘more enterprising ideas’ to help raise money in the future.

Enfys added: “All families gave something towards the cause as it is a charity close to everyone's hearts. No one knows when they will need the Wales Air Ambulance’s help.”

Katie Macro, campaigns manager for Wales Air Ambulance Charity, said: “The children have done a superb job in raising money for the Wales Air Ambulance. They walked and walked around Newport despite having sore legs and their dedication and commitment to raise funds for the Charity, that helped someone they knew, is evident. They’ve raised an incredible £1,610 for our lifesaving service.

“We regularly attend many life and limb-threatening emergencies in Pembrokeshire. Donations like this are vital and we know how important our service is, particularly for rural areas. By keeping our helicopters in the air we can continue to take the emergency department to the patient, saving time and saving lives.

“We’re delighted to hear that the school would like to raise funds for the Wales Air Ambulance in the future. Diolch yn fawr, Pawb.”