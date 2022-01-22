Valentine's Day often sees a huge range of products related to the day released in the weeks before it happens.

There are huge amount of gifts to potentially get for your significant other, but shoes might not always be first on your mind.

If that is the sort of area you were thinking of going for then Converse may be able to help.

They have released a collection of shoes with Valentine's Day designs ahead of the event.

Here are some of the designs that you can buy if you fancy.

What are the Converse Valentine's Day shoes?





Many of the Converse Valentine's Day inspired shoes feature embroidered lips on their classic shoes.

This can come in the form of the Chuck 70 Embroidered Lips for £85, which come in both black and white options.

Additionally, there is the Chuck Taylor All Star Embroidered Hearts for £65, which unsurprisingly come with embroidered hearts on the shoe, which are arranged in a circle around the Converse logo as well as a heart shape on the other side of the shoe.

Customisable options are also available with the Chuck Taylor design, which come with lips plastered all around the shoe, plus having the Converse logo in a heart shape.

This can be bought for £90 from the Converse website right here.

Finally, there is the Chuck Taylor All Star By You design for £75 which is pink, comes with red laces and has the word 'Love' feature all around the shoe.