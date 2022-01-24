Hywel Dda University Health Board will soon discuss and agree the ambitious plan to improve health outcomes in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

During the health board’s board meeting on Thursday, January 27, a Programme Business Care for the Welsh Government will be discussed.

The plan is being described as a ‘milestone’ in the health board’s plan for ‘A Healthier Mid and West Wales.’

The PBC aims to shift the region from an illness service with a focus on hospital buildings and intervention, to a service that works across boundaries to prevent ill health or deterioration of health.’

Proposals in the plan include:

Closer working between health and social care, spanning community, primary care and hospital services

Investment in community hubs across the three counties, including a new Urgent and Planned Care Hospital between Narberth and St Clears

Repurposing or rebuilding Withybush and Glangwili hospital

Improvements and modernisation of Bronglais and Prince Philip hospital

The plan could see more than £1.3billion invested into the region across the next decade, which has never been seen before in west Wales.

Steve Moore, Chief Executive of Hywel Dda UHB, said: “This is the first but important stage of producing a business case to Welsh Government to try to secure a scale of investment never seen before in this area of Wales.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has re-enforced the need for change, and we believe this is our once in a lifetime opportunity to improve the health outcomes and wellbeing of our population and create a healthier mid and west Wales and hope for the future.”

For now, the health board will focus on site selection and preparation for the new urgent and planned care hospital, with hopes that a site will be selected in summer.

Mr Moore added: “To enable a generational shift to a wellness system we need the whole package of prevention and early intervention, at all stages of life. That includes the backbone of strong and sustainable primary and community services; proper provision of rehabilitation and therapies; acute hospital services that are able to provide the standard of provision our communities deserve; and a supported workforce.”