A Pembrokeshire artisan producer is preparing to celebrate Porc from Wales Week, which is an annual celebration of artisan producers and retailers which specialise in breeding and supplying porc products.
The week runs from Monday, January 24 to Sunday, January 30, and looks at producers of products from Welsh sausages to Italian style charcuterie.
Alex Harper is from Snipes Bay Meats, located near Haverfordwest, and played a role in sales of porc in 2021 being 15 per cent higher than in 2019.
Alex said: “We are small scale farmers in the heart of Pembrokeshire, breeding and rearing pigs to produce quality porc, dry cured bacon and handmade sausages.
“I believe that quality comes not only with skill and attention to detail, but also with dedication and passion. The trick is not to become complacent. That’s when your product will become just another product and not the unique, artisan end product that we aspire to.
“The bonus of buying porc from your local producer is that you know where your meat is coming from. Buying local helps keep everything moving along nicely in our small supply chain. There’s a certain satisfaction when you buy local – its benefits go way beyond the actual product you buy. The effects will be seen on a community level, an economic level and of course on a more holistic, environmental level.”
