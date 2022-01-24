A recent study has shown that two areas in Pembrokeshire have been listed in the top ten romantic walks across Wales.
With Valentine’s Day less than a month away, a study conducted by National Trust Cymru has looked at the best romantic walks throughout the country.
Stackpole and St David’s Peninsula both ranked in the top ten romantic Welsh walks, with Stackpole coming in at fourth and the Peninsula at tenth on the list.
National Trust Cymru said about Stackpole: Take a loved one on a wander through Bosherston Lily Ponds to the secluded Barafundle Bay. Meander along the coastline, high above the waves and if you time it right take a sunset stroll along Broadhaven Beach on your way back.”
The organisations added about St David’s Peninsula: “It is a place of historic pilgrimage and the perfect destination for romantics, with secluded beaches and picturesque cottages for a weekend getaway. St David’s Head, named after the patron saint of Wales, has been a cultural hotspot for thousands of years, and an idyllic spot for bird-lovers.”
Also in west Wales, Mwnt in Ceredigion ranked as eighth, with Porthdinllaen, Llŷn Pensinsula topped the list, ahead of Erddig in Wrexham in second.
