A Pembrokeshire community centre has been successful in an application for funding which will see nearly £10,000 put into the centre.
Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre has been successful in its application for funding from Pembrokeshire National Parks Sustainable Development Fund.
The fund, together with 20 per cent match funding through the centre, will see £9,720 going to the centre to invest in a new solar battery storage system.
It is hoped that the new system will be fully operational in the summer, potentially making the centre electrically self-sufficient in the medium term.
A spokesperson from the community centre said: “This will ensure the centre will benefit fully from the energy generated by the PV solar panels installed in September 2020.
“This new acquisition will store all unused solar energy generated by the panels, which can then be used by the centre as opposed to it being exported to the national grid.
“This is seen as another big step in making the community centre sustainable in the longer term for the local community.
“We would like to express our thanks to Pembrokeshire’s Coast National Park Authority for their support with this exciting initiative.”
