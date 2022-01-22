Dyfed-Powys Police officers are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Shannon, who has gone missing from west Wales.
Shannon has been missing from the Aberystwyth area since Monday, January 17, but also has connections to Cardigan.
Officers believe that she may be in Pembroke/Pembroke Dock area.
Shannon is described as ‘thin, around 5ft 5ins tall, with blonde and pink hair.’
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Anyone who has seen Shannon, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting Ref: DP-20220117-195.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.