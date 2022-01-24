Welsh Government has announced that £1.8million will be invested into students studying health and social care programmes at colleges across Wales.
There has been a decline in the number of students enrolled on health and social care programmes, with the funding aiming to help encourage progression into the sector.
The additional funding should allow a consistent approach across the programmes and allow some colleges to offset their financial contingency fund for the next financial year.
Jeremy Miles, the minister for education and Welsh language, said: “The pandemic has underlined what we already knew – that skilled, trained staff are vital to the continuity of our NHS and social care services, which people across Wales rely on every day.
“Given the pressure on staffing in our health and social care sectors, it is critical we take action to attract more students and support them in completing their courses.”
