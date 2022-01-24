More communities throughout Pembrokeshire are set to benefit from ultrafast broadband in the near future, after Haverfordwest is already enjoying top speeds.
Only a few months after the county town of Pembrokeshire started to benefit from top broadband speeds, Milford Haven and Johnston are both set to join the list of communities with Ogi’s full-fibre broadband.
This is part of Ogi’s £5million investment to place ultrafast broadband in historically ‘harder to connect’ communities.
The investment will see speeds up to 17 times faster than the median speed currently available for Pembrokeshire’s broadband.
The engineering work is due to start across Milford Haven and Johnston later this month.
Councillor Paul Miller, cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture for Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “Fast, dependable broadband is essential for rural communities. We’re delighted to be working with Ogi on this initiative and looking forward to seeing the benefits to local communities.”
Ben Allwright, CEO at Ogi added: “We're committed to helping every Welsh community build back better." He added, "Everyone prospers when brilliant broadband delivers real opportunities, resilience and sustainability, and we have big ambitions to see Wales flourish. Milford Haven and Johnston are two new steps on that journey and we’re excited to keep contributing to a more connected Wales.”
