Welsh Government has announced a campaign to encourage people to pursue a career in Wales’ food and drink industry.
The Food Workforce Wales campaign, delivered by Food Skills Cymru, will see a new online jobs notice board with vacancies across the sector throughout Wales.
Welsh Government’s aim is to build the sector to £8.5billion by 2025, and to get 80 per cent of employees in the sector to receive the Welsh living wage by the same time.
Minister for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths said: “I am proud of the way our food and drink industry have carried out their business during what has been a most testing and turbulent time.
“We all want to see the sector grow further and this campaign shines a light on the diverse, exciting and rewarding roles and opportunities which are vital to our food and drink industry here in Wales.”
Chair of the Food and Drink Wales Industry Board, Andy Richardson said: “The Food Workforce Wales campaign will support businesses as they continue to grow by showcasing the diverse range of roles that are instrumental to the success of our flourishing manufacturing industry.
“The campaign will also help businesses build on the momentum of transforming Wales’s food and drink industry for the future.”
