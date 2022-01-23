There have been 279 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda area in 24 hours, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
PHW figures for today, Sunday, January 23, state there were 184 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 69 in Pembrokeshire and 26 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 72,309 – 40,007 in Carmarthenshire, 21,840 in Pembrokeshire and 10,462 in Ceredigion.
Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
There were two new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 663 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 2,827 new cases of coronavirus and eight new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 756,727 cases and 6,771 deaths.
There have been 15,223 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,504,081 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,349,478 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,800,848 people and 53,226 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
