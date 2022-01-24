Valentine’s Day will soon be upon us, and many will already be thinking about how we can celebrate the day with our significant other.

And for the most part, you can’t go wrong with a romantic meal.

But where are the best places to treat your partner across Pembrokeshire?

We looked at your TripAdvisor reviews to pick out some of best-rated romantic restaurants across.

These are some of your favourites.

Best romantic restaurants for Valentine’s Day in Pembrokeshire

The Haven Brasserie

The Haven holds a five-star rating on TripAdvisor, and is clearly loved by customers.

Of the 147 reviews, 135 rated The Haven as excellent.

One reviewer said: “The nicest food I’ve ever eaten, you could’ve eaten the steak with a teaspoon and it would’ve cut perfectly. Compliments to the chef, absolutely unbelievable.”

Stables Restaurant

Ranked as one of the best restaurants in Pembrokeshire by TripAdvisor themselves, Stables Restaurant is equally as loved by reviewers.

The restaurant has a four-and-a-half star rating after 377 reviews, with 301 people rating it excellent.

One reviewer said: “Fabulous little restaurant within the town walls. Wonderful, tasty meals and knowledgeable, friendly staff. We will return on our next Tenby trip.”

The Mulberry Restaurant

The Mulberry has a four and a half star rating on TripAdvisor.

Of the 1,425 reviews left on the site, 1,046 rate the restaurant as ‘excellent’.

One reviewer said: “The standard and quality of food was top notch. Steak and Lamb was very tasty. The 3-course option was also value for money and the warm bread with the soup was amazing.

Another added: “The team were really welcoming and the service and food fantastic- a great night.”