THE enforced break and prospect of new manager Nicky Hayen coming in seems to have done Haverfordwest AFC the world of good as they came away from high flying Newtown disappointed not to get the win.

The Bluebirds moved out the Cymru Premier League relegation zone as they came away from Latham Park with a point, drawing 1-1.

County went ahead in the first half through Danny Williams and Newtown equalised in the second half with a skipper Aaron Williams spot kick.

The draw leaves Haverfordwest in tenth, level on points with Aberystwyth, with two pivotal matches against Aber coming up.

Interim manager Gary Richards said he was delighted with the performance.

“Man for man the players performed well,” said Richards.

“We had some real opportunities in the first half and went in at half time pretty happy. Second half they had the ball more than us but again I felt we had some real chances.

“I think we had enough chances to take the game to 2-1.”

-Match report: Newtown 1 Haverfordwest 1

New signings Ryan George and Jordan Davies made debuts for County with Richards reserving special praise for new striker Davies.

“Jordan runs in behind for us, he has aggression and today we have seen he is a good centre forward."

Richards is also looking forward to the prospect of Nicky Hayen taking the reigns when his work permit is finalised.

“Nicky is desperate to get started. I have had a couple of meetings with him, and the standard today will be the standard he wants to implement in the group.

“We are excited to get some different things off him.”

Next match: Haverfordwest AFC vs Pen-y-Bont, Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium, Friday January 28, KO 7.45pm.