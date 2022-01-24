Traffic was congested on the A40 coming into Pembrokeshire following a collision which occurred near Slebech earlier this morning.
The damaged vehicle involved in the collision was a small black van, which has had its right side involved in the collision.
A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service vehicle was present at the scene, and the scene has been cleared and traffic returned to normal.
More to follow...
