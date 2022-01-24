Work is underway on the £60m Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross by-pass that will improve road safety and community life along a stretch of the A40 road which is used daily by thousands of vehicles.

The project – due to be completed in autumn 2023 - will include a new junction at Redstone Cross, on the outskirts of Narberth, where fatalities have occurred.

The 6.2km of new road will also include a new roundabout to the east of Llanddewi Velfrey and a new junction to the west of the community that has been plagued for years by heavy traffic, often dangerously breaking the speed limit along the narrow road through the centre of the village.

There will also be improvements to the Penblewin roundabout at the junction of the A40 with the A478, with the works including two overbridges, drainage and mammal underpasses and ‘active travel’ cycle and footpaths along the old road network.

Pembrokeshire Friends of the Earth has campaigned unsuccessfully against the scheme, claiming it would result in more than 18,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions during the construction period which would have a century's impact on the climate.

The work is being carried out by Welsh civil engineering firm Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd on behalf of the Welsh Government.

Griffiths have taken on three local trainees and 11 new local employees and is engaging with schools, colleges and universities to give young people an insight into the construction industry and the vast range of career opportunities it offers.

The project team is focusing on using local economy for various aspects of the scheme.

A successful virtual Meet the Buyer event was held in July, with sanother planned for next month which and will be advertised on Sell2Wales, as well as locally.

A temporary boundary fence has been installed along the full length of the scheme and ecological surveys and hedgerow removal have also been taking place.

Underground utility surveys and utility diversions are being completed on the existing highway.

From January 10, the speed limit has been reduced to 30mph from Robeston Wathen roundabout to the west side of Llanddewi Velfrey village.

Griffiths’ managing director, Stephen Tomkins, said:

“Griffiths are proud to be working with Welsh Government to deliver this prestigious project that will deliver multiple benefits to the local community including extensive Active Travel provisions. “Our team look forward to working with the local community to ensure we leave a lasting positive legacy in the area.”

For more information, visit the Welsh Government project website link gov.wales/a40-llanddewi-velfrey-redstone-cross-improvements or the Griffiths community website community.alungriffiths.co.uk.

The project team will also be releasing updates via their email newsletter, details of which can be found on the website link.

All traffic information and updates will be available via Traffic Wales.

Given the current COVID-19 guidelines, current community engagement is limited, and so interested parties are encouraged to register for email newsletter and project updates.