Pembrokeshire has seen one of the biggest increases in the average house price throughout Wales across the latest 12-month period, according to the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics.
The figures look at the percentage difference in the average price of a house in the 22 regions of Wales between November 2020 and November 2021, with Pembrokeshire seeing Wales’ fourth biggest increase.
In the county, the average house price has increased by 20.9 per cent in the 12-month period, with the average house in Pembrokeshire now costing £232,872.
This is the fourth largest difference in the country, and considerably larger than the average percentage increase across Wales which is 12.1 per cent, still the highest increase out of the four UK countries.
Also in west Wales, Ceredigion saw the largest increase, with a difference of 24.6 per cent, a full two per cent higher than Vale of Glamorgan in second place.
Furthermore, Carmarthenshire saw the eighth highest increase, with the average house price going up by 17.6 per cent.
