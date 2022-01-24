Division One West Rugby / by JOHN ADEY

Producing a best of the season performance Crymych caused an upset when springing a 29-14 win over previously unbeaten Felinfoel in National League Division One West.

The north Pembrokeshire villagers produced the goods on their opponents’ own Llanelli stamping ground, and in notching a third win in five games leapfrogged Felinfoel into third, behind Llangennech and rivals Newcastle Emlyn.

The upset in Llanelli will also have put the Preseli men in exactly the right frame of mind for this Saturday when Newcastle Emlyn come calling for a game expected to pack them in at Parc Lloyd Thomas.

A dry day with no wind were ideal for Crymych, who turned on the style from start to finish and fully deserved the win.

Afterwards Felinfoel secretary Clive Richards said “We have no complaints whatsoever. Crymych played really well and were the better side on the day. Good luck to them.”

It was a superb all-round team performance that won the day, with a number of notable individual performances, especially from fullback Osian Hill ,who capped a first-rate showing with a try in each half.

Crymych led 12-0 after the first half, courtesy of tries by hooker Carwyn Rees and fullback Hill, who converted one score.

The visitors continued to impress in the second period and further tries came via Hill, lock Mathew Freebury and blindside flanker Osian Davies, with Hill landing a conversion.

Although outplayed for lengthy periods Felinfoel struck to the task and were rewarded with tries for No. 8 Ryan Evans and flanker Curtis Morris, both scores being converted by scrum-half Trystan Davies.

In the WRU Plate Newcastle Emlyn were handed a walkover against Cwmbran, and will now go on to host Rhydyfelin in the next round of the national knock-out on February 19.

Aberystwyth meanwhile beat Bethesda 34-6 to earn themselves a home tie against Bala or Bonymaen in the first round proper.