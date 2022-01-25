A Pembroke town councillor joined with local police officers during neighbourhood policing week, talking to residents of the town about ongoing issues with crime in the area.
Cllr Jonathan Grimes joined officers from Pembroke Dock neighbourhood policing team in the town centre of Pembroke on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
The Pembroke Monkton councillor spoke to local residents and business owners on Main Street to "gain an insight into their concerns and future policing priorities".
A lot of residents spoke of anti-social behaviour being a worry in the town, and Cllr Grimes agreed to "continue liaising with the police and to support the local community and improve the anti-social problems".
