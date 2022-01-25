Incidences of hate crimes recorded by Dyfed-Powys Police have risen substantially in figures released by the force under a freedom of information request.
The figures run from 2013 up to September 2021 and show that already figures in 2021/2022 are three times higher than they were in all of 2013.
Categories have been expanded through the years.
In 2013 there were five categories of hate crime and incidents compared to 2019 where there were 13 different categories of crime.
Citizen's Advice quotes the police and Crown Prosecution Service's agreed common definition of hate incidents which include if the victim or anyone else think the crime was motivated by hostility or prejudice based on disability, race, religion, transgender identity, or sexual orientation. Some forces also include age.
One of the biggest monitored crimes committed was 'hate incidences', which was consistantly the highest crime year on year.
Hate incidences by year:
- 2013: 135
- 2014: 104
- 2015: 177
- 2016: 319
- 2017: 264
- 2018: 171
- 2019: 212
- 2020: 229
- 2021 (up to September): 229
*Figures Dyfed-Powys Police
