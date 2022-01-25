Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that the suspect in an investigation where the alleged victim took her life has also died, causing an end to its inquiries into the matter.

An inquest earlier this month heard how Julie Skinner had taken her own life while an alleged offence against her was being investigated by police.

Coroner’s officer, Lisa Jenkins, told the hearing that in 2020 Miss Skinner reported to police that she had been the victim of an offence.

She later self-harmed, making reference to the fact she had hurt herself because of the alleged incident that had happened.

She was admitted to Withybush Hospital where she told doctors that she wanted to leave hospital and go and kill herself.

On August 13, 2020, emergency services attended Miss Skinner’s Pembroke home and found her unresponsive. Unfortunately, attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

A post-mortem gave the cause of death as morphine intoxication. Several notes were found in the property, including one indicating an intentional overdose.

The coroner heard that the alleged incident was still under investigation when she died.

After inquiries made by the Western Telegraph, Dyfed Powys Police said that the investigation closed later in 2020, after the suspect also died.

“Following an allegation received on June 18, 2020, an investigation was launched, with officers keeping in regular contact with the victim,” said a police spokesperson.

“This investigation continued after the victim’s death; however, as the suspect also died later that year, the case was closed as a deceased person cannot be prosecuted.”