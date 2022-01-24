There have been 458 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda area in 48 hours, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.

PHW figures for today, Monday, January 24 state there were 295 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 125 in Pembrokeshire and 38 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 72,767 – 40,302 in Carmarthenshire, 21,965 in Pembrokeshire and 10,500 in Ceredigion.

Data on Monday is for a 48 hour period up until 9am Sunday and is likely to be around double the usual 24 hour figure, PHW state.

Since January 6 Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 663 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 4,327 new cases of coronavirus and 11 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 761,054 cases and 6,782 deaths.

There have been 22,050 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,506,016 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,358,151 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,813,581 people and 53,385 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.

Local democracy reporter Katy Jenkins