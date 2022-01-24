CRYMYCH’S Croft twins have written their names alongside boxing legends Mike Tyson and Oscar De La Hoya by winning gold medals at Finland’s prestigious Tammer Tournament over the weekend.

The Cardigan ABC 20-year-olds were among a Welsh team who bagged an impressive haul of four golds and a silver from the event, which traditionally draws some of the world’s top amateurs.

Having dropped down to light-middleweight (71 kg), Garan took on Norway’s Dom Emini in the semi-finals, giving him a standing eight count in the final round before taking a unanimous decision.

“In the final I boxed Hannes Tolonen, from Finland, who proved a lot tougher than I expected,” he said.

“I figured him out in the first round and applied the pressure in the second to start landing some some heavy right hands and left hooks which forced a standing count.

“I could see he was hurt and tried getting him out of there, but he saw the final bell and was strong at the end.”

Southpaw Ioan dropped down to the 67kg welterweight division to tackle England’s Harvey Lambert, of Team GB; winning a unanimous decision after landing the more eye-catching shots and combinations.

“In the final I met Norway’s Martin Skogheim who earlier this year reached the last 16 of the world championships, so I knew I would have to be at my best to come away with the win,” he said.

“I narrowly lost the first round, but put more pressure on him in the second, so it was one round apiece going into the last.

“After a few firm words from our coach Colin Jones in the corner I went on to win the last round on all judges’ scorecards giving me a 4:1 split decision for the gold medal.

“Both Garan and myself have moved down in weights – it’s probably the best I’ve ever felt physically and I think my performances in Finland reflected that.

“It’s been a good start to the year, but we can build from here and keep the ball rolling.”

The Crofts twins were recently selected for the GB Podium Squad at the Team GB training camp at Sheffield.

The 20-year-old Cardigan ABC pair – along with Welsh team-mate Taylor Bevan – trained alongside other boxing hopefuls for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It is a huge step in the continuing development of the identical twins who first walked into the Cardigan gym as eight-year-olds.

Only last month they became Cardigan’s first Welsh senior champions since Lee Winney in 1998.

Ioan and Garan’s top priority this year will be the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July. But their long-term goal are the Paris Olympics – now just 30 months away.

