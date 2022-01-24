A Milford Haven coffee shop has permanently closed, with its last day of business happening before the weekend started.
Upper Crust, based on Charles Street in the centre of the town, was a family run café which provided homemade food, buffet catering and even catering for weddings and banquets.
The business closed after the final working day of Friday, January 21.
A spokesperson from the coffee shop said: “We thank all of you for your love and support through the years and for the family we have formed here with you all.
“We are beyond sorry that it has come to this and we will miss seeing you all on a daily basis. Goodbye from all of us here at the upper crust.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.