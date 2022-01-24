BARGOED 10 NARBERTH 3

Narberth RFC travelled to Bargoed with some trepidation on Saturday as the home team were sitting top of the Championship table - but the match turned out to be a very close affair, with both teams playing top quality rugby.

Both sides attempted to play an expansive game, but strong running by both sets of backs was always met by crunching tackles, and the match was certainly not one for the faint hearted.

Tactics were frequently changed, with kicks downfield which were regularly returned with interest and long passes out wide to the wingers, but despite all efforts neither side was able to make any decisive breaks and cross the try line.

Twenty minutes into the game Narberth conceded a penalty at a scrum around their 22 metre line and the Bargoed fly half stroked the ball firmly between the posts to open the scoring (3-0).

Ten minutes later the Bargoed backs were caught offside at a ruck and full back Nick Gale kicked the penalty to level the score at 3-3. There was no further score before half time.

After the break Bargoed put Narberth under a lot of pressure but the Otters defensive work and tackling throughout the team was outstanding and somehow kept the home team out.

The Narberth forwards were also effectively disrupting the Bargoed lineouts but eventually the pressure told and after a penalty had been awarded a lineout on the Otters five metre line led to a catch and drive which the Otters failed to stop and the Bargoed hooker was awarded a try which was converted (10-3).

Bargoed were getting a stranglehold on the game, but the entire Narberth team refused to give in and after further defensive work and turn overs at the breakdown the Otters began to work their way back into the game.

With fifteen minutes left a Narberth lineout nearly led to a try when the ensuing maul was driven to within a metre of the try line, but the Otters were unable to recycle the ball when the maul collapsed and the chance of scoring was lost.

With five minutes remaining Narberth were again camped on the Bargoed try line and from a ruck George MacDonald passed to the blind side where winger Aled Rees did well to collect and appeared to get over in the corner - but to the dismay of the Narberth supporters the Bargoed touch judge had raised his flag for a foot in touch.

The try was therefore disallowed and finished with a 10-3 win for Bargoed.

The Otters picked up a well-deserved losing point, and this was undoubtedly Narberth’s best performance of the season, and augurs well for next week’s home match against Pontypool.

NARBERTH SECONDS 58 ABERYSTWYTH SECONDS 0

Report by Team Manager Bill Ridge

The new electronic scoreboard was put to very good use in the match in Narberth Seconds' match against their Aberystwyth counterparts, with four tries being scored in the first half and five in the second in the Scarlets Conference League.

Although Narberth had a large squad, they were without their dedicated back row, so Rhys Jenkins (hooker) played on the flank, Tom Parsells a former scrum half playing his first game in 2 years, slotted in at No 8 and live wire scrum half Dylan Walsh playing on the other flank.

Aberystwyth travelled with 16 men, and made life difficult for the young Otters early on, but they never gave up throughout.

Their pack was particularly strong at scrums and rucks, but their back line was not as sharp and fast as the Otters.

Narberth try scorers were Matty Lewis, Will Pop, who ran some lovely lines throughout the match to cross the line twice, Jordan James, Lewis Hough, Daf Walters, Harvey Jones, going over for his first senior try, Tom Parsells and Shane Rossiter.

In a very sporting encounter three of the Narberth players were congratulated by coach Bill Ridge.

He gave a big shout for Osian Phillips, Dafydd Walters and Gethin Thomas for helping Aberystwyth out when they lost a few players to injuries.

Narberth Man of the Match was Tom Parsells for an outstanding effort at No 8, but it was a close call with Rhys Jenkins, Dylan Walsh and Will Pop all having outstanding games in what was an entertaining match.

Narberth Seconds play Newcastle Emlyn next Saturday, January 29.

CRYMYCH YOUTHS 12 NARBERTH YOUTHS 7

Report by Coach Rob Nicholas

Narberth travelled to play Crymych on Saturday for their third encounter of the season. The two previous games had resulted in a win each.

This was an entertaining encounter with both teams giving 100%.

Crymych started the strongest and dominated the first half, but only went in 5-0 up at half time. They also started the second half strongly and soon were up 12-0.

Thereafter Narberth came back into the game and after Owen Llewellyn scored a brilliant individual try they seemed to have the momentum to win the game.

Crymych, however, held out and ended up deserved winners at 12-7. Narberth man of the match was Yori Morgan for a great all round game