A community art project born out of lockdown has resulted in a ‘wonderful, colourful, vibrant’ exhibition at Tenby Museum and Art Gallery.

Artist Anna Waters set up Artisan Avenue to encourage and celebrate local artistic talent and help people alleviate boredom and combat isolation.

“We were bowled over by the response,” she said.

Artists from all ages, abilities and backgrounds contributed their work to Artisan Avenue, including some of the asylum seekers from Penally Camp.

One artist, Sue Wharrad, created a daily picture in lockdown. Out of the hundreds, here are 11 of her favourites.

And an eclectic collection of the Artisan Avenue artwork – including paintings and drawings, journals, patchwork quilts, digital art, photography, and even model ships – is now on show in the Tenby Shares exhibition at the museum until Saturday February 12.

The Penally Camp artists’ work has previously featured in exhibitions at the Torch Theatre and Narberth’s Queens Hall gallery, but its inclusion in the Tenby Shares display is particularly important, said Anna.

“It’s very significant that their work is now hanging in Tenby Museum and it is integrated into the exhibition,” she explained. “It shows how Artisan Avenue is a totally inclusive project.”

Tenby mayor Sam was proud to declare the eclectic exhibition open

The exhibition, opened by the mayor of Tenby, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, also includes a ‘photo-booth’ area which is encouraging visitors to use its resources to write and picture their personal memories of lockdown.

Tenby Museum curator Mark Lewis said: “Lockdown saw an evolution of thought, a rainbow revolution of defeating challenges and this is what this wonderful colourful, vibrant exhibition represents.

“If the world is slightly off kilter at present then let these art works help to swing back that pendulum, to bring us back to what is important – each other.

“Huge thanks to Anna Waters for her ceaseless drive and enthusiasm and huge congratulations to every single artist who has taken part.

“It is an honour and a privilege to have been a part of it and for the museum to show the creativity and talent of our community."

A quiet space to create recollections of lockdown

Work from Artisan Avenue is now going to be a permanent display of the museum, with Mark selecting a different piece of work from the group at regular intervals.

Steve Lewis showed his talent for building model ships

Tenby Museum and Art Gallery is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 10am and 4pm.

For more information, see tenbymuseum.org.uk