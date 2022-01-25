A Pembrokeshire racehorse trainer, with several Cheltenham winners under her belt, will face trial for alleged speeding on the A40 in her Mercedes.
Rebecca Faye Curtis, of Fishguard Road, Newport, is charged with driving her Mercedes GLE 350 at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A40 Overpass near the Llanllwch junction, outside Carmarthen, on July 19 last year.
She is also charged with, on August 24 last year, failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, namely the Mercedes GLE 350, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
Curtis, 41, entered not guilty pleas at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 31, 2021.
The case is now listed for trial at the same court on February 23 this year.
