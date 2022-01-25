School children in Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire will join in two record-breaking attempts today to celebrate the 100th birthday of Wales’ largest youth organisation, Urdd Gobaith Cymru.

Urdd Gobaith Cymru was established as a youth movement in 1922 and has since had over four million members.

It will celebrate its centenary today, January 25, by throwing a huge birthday party in schools across the country and attempting to complete two world records.

One is to hold the biggest birthday bash in its history; the second is getting the largest number of people to upload a video of themselves singing a song, their version of Hei Mistar Urdd – the organisation’s anthem, to Facebook and Twitter in one hour. The current Facebook record is 418 videos, and on Twitter it is 250.

The record-breaking attempt will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Wales.

Also today, Welsh landmarks including the Senedd, St Fagans Folk Museum, Big Pit and the National Waterfront Museum, along with businesses, schools and other organisations, will fly the Urdd flag.

The organisation has announced plans to open a new environmental camp, the first of its kind in Wales, at Pentre Ifan during this its centenary year, as well as opening of the Heart of the Centre in Llangrannog, and a new water centre in Glan-llyn.

Tens of thousands of school children visit the Urdd summer camps every year and many Pembrokeshire people can reminisce about their childhood adventures in Llangranog and tales of the supposed ‘hauntings’ in the dorms there.

Sian Lewis, the Urdd’s chief executive, said: “The year of our centenary will be one to remember, with the plans of every department reflecting our spirit and ambition.

“This is an opportunity for you to celebrate and for us to thank everyone who has played a small or significant part in making the Urdd an important movement for Wales and the people of Wales.”

