Entries are open for the Young Laurels Award and Award of Merit 2022.

Haverfordwest Town Council will shortly be considering nominations for the youth award, known as the Young Laurels Award, and the citizens award, known as Award of Merit.

The Young Laurels Award is made to a young person or youth organisation in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the town, either on a specific scheme, or on a general basis.

The award is restricted to children and young people aged 11 to 18 years.

The Award of Merit is made to a person or organisation from Haverfordwest who have given outstanding service to the town of Haverfordwest and is the highest award the town can bestow.

Recipients of the awards must reside in Haverfordwest or the organisation must be located within the town.

The presentation of the awards will be made during the town council's annual meeting which will be held in May 2022 (date to be confirmed).

For each award, a letter of nomination should be submitted through a member of Haverfordwest Town Council, who is required to counter-sign the letter.

Details of the contribution made should be included within the letter of nomination.

Contact details for Haverfordwest town councillors are available on the website haverfordwesttown.co.uk

The council would like to hear from anyone who feels that a person or organisation should be considered for either of these awards.

Nominations should be returned to: The Town Clerk, Haverfordwest Town Council, Old Wool Market, Quay Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 1BG by Friday, March 4.