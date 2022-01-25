There will be a ‘slight delay’ to the opening of Pembrokeshire’s newest branch of The Original Factory Shop, it has been announced.

The newest branch of the popular discount store, which will be located in the old Peacocks building in Fishguard High Street, was due to open its doors to the public on February 5.

The store has announced that there will be a "slight delay" to that opening date but has not given a reason why.

The new shop, will sell the usual mix of discounted clothing and footwear, cosmetics and fragrances, fashion accessories, electrical goods, housewares home furnishing and toys. It will also have a dedicated in-store Celebrations department selling balloons, balloon arches and cards.

Contractors are presently in the building working on the infrastructure and a new sign has been put up, replacing the old Peacocks sign, which, due to a lighting problem, has been blazing out an obscene word at night in Fishguard since September 2020.

Staff were due in the store yesterday, Monday, January 24, to begin setting up.

The new store will employ at least eight staff. Vacancies for a store manager on up to £23,500 per annum, an assistant manager earning up to £19,500 per annum, a supervisor on a "competitive salary," and several part time sales staff on national minimum wage were advertised at the end of last year.

“Rest assured we are working hard behind the scenes to open as soon as we can,” said a spokesperson for the company. “We can’t wait to meet you all.”