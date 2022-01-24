A man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A40 at Slebech earlier this morning.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Haverfordwest and Narberth attended the site of the collision, which involved one car and one lorry.
The collision, which happened shortly after 10.30am this morning (Monday, January 24), caused traffic delays coming into Pembrokeshire on the A40.
Fire crews made the vehicles and the scene safe, while a male involved in the collision was taken to hospital.
The crews left the scene at approximately half an hour after arriving, at 11.09am.
