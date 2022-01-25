Employability Pembrokeshire, the Pembrokeshire County Council-run scheme to help people improve their work situation, has looked back over a successful 2021.
Throughout the calendar year, the scheme supported 157 people in Pembrokeshire either find work, return to work or improve their income.
Furthermore, Employability Pembrokeshire was nominated for two national awards across 2021 for supporting people in the county to improve their work lives.
A spokesperson from Employability Pembrokeshire said: “Our teams have gone from strength to strength and strive to provide you with the support, resources, training and expertise to achieve your goals.
“If you are unemployed, get in touch, even if it’s simply to find out more about us. We will help in every way we can. Here’s to 2022 and we look forward to hearing from you!”
