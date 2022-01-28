Learner Success – three case studies:

Elissia Hutchings

‘Since starting the apprenticeship I am a completely different person – and for the better. My confidence has grown, which has helped me to use my own initiative and to follow my own path.

‘I believe in being independent and having a strong mind about what you would like your own future to look like. After leaving school I would recommend looking into an apprenticeship as you can learn, get a qualification while earning money.

‘There is so much more to life than following what other people want you to do or what other people are doing.’

Elissia’s Assessor, Laura Barrett added: ‘Elissia is only 17. She left school in the summer and went straight onto an apprenticeship with Eaton-Evans and Morris.

‘Elissia struggled adjusting to the working day following school hours and work load, but she has shown motivation and determination and is now going from strength-to-strength with the fantastic support from her employers.

Recently, Elissia has experienced further responsibility being allowed to run reception – and she has effectively rose to the challenge. This was a huge achievement for Elissia, as despite being apprehensive, she took it all in her stride and did an amazing job. Her employers are so pleased with her progress.’

Chloe Harvey

Thanks to the apprenticeship Chloe has been transformed from a shy school leaver into a confident, self-assured employee after beginning her learning journey with the Welsh Government’s Traineeship Programme.

‘Chloe, 19, from Pembroke, enrolled with learning provider PRP Training Ltd after deciding sixth form studies at school were not for her. She achieved a Traineeship Level 1 in Business Administration, which improved her communication skills and confidence. She then secured a placement with Genpower Ltd in Pembroke Dock where she excelled within a team of administrators that the company created a new apprenticeship role to employ her.

‘Chloe has since completed a Foundation Apprenticeship in Business Administration, developing organisational, customer service and IT skills which have enabled her to adapt and thrive within her role. She was also runner-up in Level 1 Traineeship ‘Learner of the Year’ last year – and has recently progressed to a diploma in IT, to further define her skills.

‘She is now helping to train Genpower’s new recruits and is hoping to soon progress to a Level 3 qualification.’

Samantha Hewer

‘I went to Greenhill School and progressed to do A levels in Pembrokeshire College.

At 18, I went to work full time in Bluestone F&B department. While working there I got my qualifications for hairdressing, then was a hairdresser for two years in a salon.

‘I returned to work in Bluestone, got married and started a foundation apprenticeship in Beauty Therapy with HB Training at the Well Spa. I then had my first child and progressed onto the Level 3 apprenticeship with HBT to became a therapist.

‘I was promoted to a supervisor and had my second child. On return to work I became assistant manager working on my level 3 management apprenticeship with HBT. Following this I was promoted to Spa manager as well having my third child – and I am now looking to progress to level 4 Advanced Beauty Therapy and continue in my role as Spa manager.’

Ryan Hibberd

After leaving Haverfordwest High in 2019, former pupil Ryan Hibberd has returned to the school after completing the new traineeship Level 1 Pre-Apprenticeship Programme with Achieve More Training.

The programme is a 20-week traineeship course aimed at 16-18-year-olds that delivers the 1st 4sport Level 1 Award in Assistant Coaching (Sport and Physical Activity).

It is managed by Wyndham Williams and delivered by Matthew Kelly, our Achieve More Training tutor, at the Professional Learning Centre (PLC) at Haverfordwest County AFC.

As well as preparing people to work in schools across a variety of roles, the qualification is also recognised as the industry standard level 1 certificate for coaching assistants by UK Coaching.

Upon completing his time in school, Ryan began a two-year stint at Pembrokeshire College where he initially completed a Level 2 ICT BTEC, before achieving a Level 2 City and Guilds Diploma in Countryside Environment.

He made the decision to join the pre-apprenticeship programme with Achieve More Training and one of his stand-out achievements was to elevate his English GCSE grade to a C, under the tutelage of Matthew Kelly.

Ryan’s progress has been excellent throughout the last six months, and he will now look to put all of his learning into practice in his new role of Site Supervisor Apprentice at Haverfordwest High VC School.

Programme Manager Wyndham Williams said: ‘We are delighted to see that our investment in Ryan has resulted in him being given a chance to further his development, and we are confident that he will make the most of this opportunity and go on to achieve more.’

Ryan added: ‘I have really enjoyed my time at Haverfordwest County. They have provided me with a great deal of confidence and helped to set me on the right path at the start of my career.

‘I am looking forward to going back to where it all started, and helping the pupils to achieve more, just like I did.’

David Evans, Assistant Principal at Pembrokeshire College said: ‘We are delighted to have formed a relationship with Achieve More Training and use the Welsh Government Apprenticeship funding contract to be able to offer these opportunities to these young people.’

Meet the team

Achieving success

Since the launch of a new partnership between the Achieve More Training apprentice programme and Pembrokeshire College in May 2021, the service has created more than 35 new apprenticeship vacancies in Pembrokeshire schools.

The roles, which include teaching assistants, sports coaches, ICT technicians, office administrators, site supervisors and science technicians, take place across a variety of schools and centres. More schools are signing up to the service each week, as it continues to grow.

Achieve More Training, specialise in apprenticeships and work-based training in the education, sport and leisure sectors. They offer a free apprenticeship recruitment service for Pembrokeshire schools and are based at the Professional Learning Centre (PLC) at Haverfordwest County AFC.

Programme Manager Wyndham Williams said: ‘The response we have had from the head teachers of schools in Pembrokeshire has been fantastic, along with the local community, who have shown real dedication and benefited from their employment in schools.

‘We had nine new apprentices start their career in schools in September 2021 and have a further eight set to begin their journeys in January 2022.

‘We have also had great success with our Pre-apprenticeship Programme for 16-18-year-olds to qualify and prepare them for working in schools in the education, sport and leisure sectors.’

Five apprentices have completed the programme, which has elevated their GCSE Maths and English grades to a C and have gained school placements for January

The programme delivers:

1st 4Sport Level 1 Award in Assistant Coaching (Sport and Physical Activity) and the 1st 4Sport Level 3 NVQ Qualification in delivery of Physical Education and School Sport.

Pembrokeshire College attains another 1st

Pembrokeshire College launched a Level three apprenticeship in engineering for the food and drink manufacturing sector – the first in Wales.

The multi-skilled pathway was developed by more 50 of the UK’s leading food manufacturers, including Princes, Dairy Partners and Mars Pedigree.

Local, national and international companies have benefited greatly from the scheme, including, Puffin Produce Capestone, First Milk, Dairy Partners, Rachel’s Dairy and Volac International.

The funded training has been used to encourage young people into this hugely important sector and to upskill existing staff.

Rhys Evans is now in his third year of the programme.

Mark Owen – Engineering Manager at Dairy Partners stated ‘I am very happy with the programme and extremely proud of Rhys Evans’ progress.’

Dairy Partners have now started a second apprentice in the new cohort of learners.

Due to the continued success of the apprenticeship, the College recently blended the programme to now offer a truly flexible delivery model. This development has attracted national brands from as far north as Deeside. Apprentices from Morrisons Supermarkets, Keepak and Dunbia have recently signed up to the programme that commenced with a full week block release to College.

Dyfed Powys Police and Apprentices Olivia Keenan and Ffion Lewis

Since becoming an assessor for the Business and Management team in 2020 amidst the pandemic, David Evans, Assistant Principal of Commercial and Client Services at Pembrokeshire College forged a good relationship with Dyfed Powys Police HR department.

He had been assigned learners from Dyfed Powys Police – civilian departments, to undertake the Business Administration Level 2 qualification. Work includes monthly reviews, assessments and feedback from each line manager.

Two learners highlighted for praise are Olivia Keenan, an ICT Business Change Apprentice – and Ffion Lewis an Apprentice in Corporate Communications.

They have excelled in their studies and have recently been nominated by Dyfed-Powys Police for the ‘Newcomer of the Year’ award.

Both attended the awards ceremony last month and received certificates of nomination. Olivia was also a finalist for the Working Together Award along with the ICT Support Team, recognising the work done over the last year in the Covid -19 Pandemic.

Olivia has since completed her level 2, has secure a new job at Dyfed Powys Police and is now working towards the Level 3 in Business Administration.

All the learners at Dyfed Powys Police are excellent examples of good employer involvement right from the beginning of the recruitment process. They look to further bolster links with Dyfed-Powys Police with additional Apprentices in the force in 2022.

Pembrokeshire College construction learner, Ross Vincent

Pembrokeshire College construction learner, Ross Vincent is on course for a career in the building trade thanks to a Traineeship which sparked his interest in bricklaying.

Ross has progressed from the Traineeship programme to secure an apprenticeship with Evan Pritchard Contractors in Haverfordwest.

After completing Engagement and Level 1 Traineeships in Brickwork, he is now working towards a Level 2 Diploma in Bricklaying as well as a Foundation Apprenticeship in Groundworks.

He was also shortlisted for the Traineeship Learner of the Year (Engagement) award at the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2021.

He said: ‘The Traineeships in Brickwork allowed me to grow up, learn new practical and theoretical skills as well as gain more confidence,” he said. “Through the employability sessions, I realised how important it is to get a job and work hard in life to get the things you want.

“I really wanted to succeed, after having made a mistake the year before and, with hard work and the right support from my tutors, I was able to do this. I have now got a job doing something I enjoy.’

On completion of his Traineeship Programmes, Ross undertook a month’s trial with Evan Pritchard which led to him being employed.

Tom Powell, employability lecturer at Pembrokeshire College, said: ‘Ross has managed to turn himself around, after his first attempt at college didn't go very well. ‘He’s a shining example of how successful allowing learners a fresh start when they make a mistake can be.’

Hywel Jackson

Pembrokeshire College Level Three Mechanical Engineering student, Hywel Jackson secured a sought-after apprenticeship with Mercedes F1 in 2019.

Hywel fought off a tough competition to secure the three-year apprenticeship with Mercedes F1 AMG High-Performance Powertrains at the company’s Research and Development Centre in Brixworth.

A keen and talented engineer, Hywel was one of more than 100 applicants to apply for a place with the Mercedes F1 team. During the intensive interview process Hywel was one of just two applicants to be offered an apprenticeship.

Mercedes F1 Apprenticeships are accredited by the Institute of Mechanical Engineers and are available in manufacturing, test, assembly and build.

In addition, Hywel will be a trackside technician at 12 races for this coming season of F1. Travelling around with the team, which will be an incredible experience.

Hywel said: ‘I feel fortunate to have been given this opportunity to work for Mercedes F1. I am proud that my efforts have paid off. I would like to thank all the engineering staff for the guidance and assistance that they have given me over the past two years. What I have learned in college and in the industry will aid me in reaching my goal of becoming a F1 race technician after finishing the three-year apprenticeship.’

Pembrokeshire College Engineering lecturer Will Bateman added: ‘Since day one it was evident that Hywel was an outstanding learner. His organisation and commitment to accuracy are impeccable. During his first year, Hywel was offered an incredible six apprenticeships; he is testament to believing in the dream and reaching that end goal. We are so proud of Hywel and wish him every success for the future.’