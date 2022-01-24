SHANE Lewis scored four goals as Hakin United moved within seven points of Manderwood Pembrokeshire League leaders Goodwick United, with two games in hand, courtesy of an emphatic 7-1 win over Hundleton.
Justin Harding also scored twice and Cameron Thomas once as the Vikings took maximum points, with William Davies netting a consolation goal.
Goodwick United, who are still unbeaten in the league this season, were left looking back over their shoulders after they had to settle for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw with Merlins Bridge at Phoenix Park.
Neighbours Fishguard Sports leapfrogged above opponents Clarbeston Road into third place as first half goals from Anthony Couzens and Niall Kinsella earned them a 2-0 home win.
Goals from Craig Asparassa, Noah Davidson and Sean Edmundson earned Pennar Robins a 3-0 away win over Narberth, whilst a Declan Carroll goal earned Monkton Swifts a 1-1 draw with Neyland, who equalised through Max Bowman-Davies.
Adam Muskett and James Hinchliffe both scored hat-tricks as free-scoring Carew roared to 9-1 win at St Ishmaels, with Jordan Richards also scoring twice, and Zac Rowell once. Joel Morgan scored Tish’s only goal in the opening half.
Manderwood Pembrokeshire League Results
Division One: Fishguard Sports 2 Clarbeston Road 0; Goodwick United 0 Merlins Bridge 0 ; Hakin United 7 Hundleton 1; Monkton Swifts 1 Neyland 1; Narberth 0 Pennar Robins 3; St Ishmaels 1 Carew 9.
Division Two: Broad Haven 2 Solva 2; Kilgetty 16 Milford Athletic 0; Merlins Bridge II 0 Hakin United II 2; Milford United 5 Monkton Swifts II 1; Pennar Robins II 1 Herbrandston 4.
Division Three: Camrose 3 Goodwick United II 0; Carew II 5 Haverfordwest CC 0; Clarbeston Road II 10 Broad Haven II 1; Cosheston 4 Pembroke Boro 6; Lawrenny 0 Tenby 3; Pendine 4 Fishguard Sports II 2.
Division Four: Haverfordwest CC II 1 Letterston 4; Hundleton II 4 St Ishmaels II 0; Neyland II 0 Camrose II 7; Solva II 0 Carew III 4; St Florence 4 Milford United II 1.
Division Five: Herbrandston II 2 St Clears II 0; Letterston II 3 Lawrenny II 5; Milford Athletic II 0 Angle 5; Pembroke Boro II 1 Newport Tigers 4; Tenby II 1 Kilgetty II 1.
