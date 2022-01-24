A Pembrokeshire doggy daycare centre has raised more than £1,000 in support of Guide Dogs Cymru.
The donation from Cotton's Creche Dog Daycare at Bethesda, near Narberth, has been described as 'magnificent' by Eva Rich, the secretary of the charity's Pembrokeshire fundraising branch.
Just over £600 of the total was raised at the facility's festive Santa Paws event for dogs and their owners on December 6.
Meanwhile, the rest of the money came from the sale of items from Barknardo's, the creche's second-hand shop, and the year-round donation from Pippa Good of chicken's eggs to sell.
On behalf of group members, Eva said: "A huge thank you to Annie, Derri, Davey, Jess, Jorden, Caitlin and Cassie of Cotton's Creche Dog Daycare.
"Cotton's Crèche Dog Daycare have been supporting Guide Dogs for the last five or six years, increasing the total each year.
"The Pembrokeshire Group are extremely grateful to Annie and her team and all their dog families for their continued support throughout the year - not only at fundraising events - and trust this will continue during 2022."
