Coronavirus cases have increased by more than 1,700 in a week in the three counties of the Hywel Dda University Health Board.
Based on the most recent Monday, January 24, figures, cases increased by 1,740 in the three counties from Monday, January 17’s 71,027.
Pembrokeshire increased by 446, to 21,965; Carmarthenshire by 1,140, to 40,302; and Ceredigion by 154, to 10,500.
The three counties saw 11 extra Covid-related deaths recorded in the last seven days, bringing the total to 663 Covid-related deaths throughout the pandemic.
During the same period the number of cases Wales-wide increased by 16,337, to 761,054; with an additional 75 deaths recorded, the total standing at 6,782 throughout the pandemic.
The previous seven days saw cases increase by 1,864 in the three counties. Pembrokeshire increased by 478, to 21,519; Carmarthenshire by 1,140, to 39,162; and Ceredigion by 246, to 10,346.
The three counties saw seven extra Covid-related deaths recorded from January 10-17, bringing the total to 652 Covid-related deaths throughout the pandemic.
During the same period the number of cases Wales-wide increased by 17,231, to 744,717; with an additional 57 deaths recorded, the total standing at 6,707.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.