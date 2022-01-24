PEMBROKE Dock Community School has confirmed a high number of pupils testing postive for Covid.

The school issued a statement on their Facebook Page specifying which classes were effected and reiterating to parents to wear face masks when dropping pupils off, with fears not all parents are following the guidelines.

“We have high numbers of pupils today who are confirmed positive, across 14 classes," said the school.

"If there are multiple cases within a class, the advice is to test daily for seven days using a LFT. We have LFT test kits in school for pupils if necessary.

"Classes where there are multiple cases include 1KC, 2EK, 3SH, 4HF, 4NE, 5RS, 5LP, 6AKW and 6SP.

"We are experiencing very high numbers in 3SH and 4HF."

The school went on to say how people can help, specifying that parents need to wear face coverings when dropping off students.

The post continued: “A number of parents have raised concerns that there is an increase in the number of adults who are not wearing face coverings when on the school premises.

"Please wear a face covering when dropping off and collecting pupils.

“If your child is in a class where there are confirmed multiple cases, please test the children using LFTs over seven days. We have boxes of LFTs for pupil use, please pop into school reception if you need a box. This way we can pick up children who do not have any symptoms and reduce the spread of the virus within the school.

"Please do not send children to school if they are poorly.

"People are urged to contact the school reception if they have any queries.

"Thank you for your ongoing support, everyone is doing their best to ensure all classes run as normal and reduce the spread of the virus.”