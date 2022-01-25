SAMUEL Kurtz MS, joined National Trust Cymru staff to plant blossom trees at Stackpole Quay to give more people the opportunity to connect with nature.

The planting is part of the Trust’s #GwleddYGwanwyn #BlossomWatch campaign and commitment to provide opportunities for more people to connect with nature, beauty and history, wherever they are in Wales.

Previous research by the Trust has found that everyday connection to nature is beneficial to human health and wellbeing and it also benefits the natural environment as those who are more connected to nature are more likely to take action to protect and care for it.

As part of the campaign, the conservation charity is working with communities, partners and elected representatives across Wales to develop blossom spaces that respect local setting, spirit of place and bring people and nature together.

On Monday, January 24, at Stackpole Quay, the Trust’s team and Samuel Kurtz MS planted heritage apple and pear varieties in the Boathouse Tea-room orchard.

The orchard, which is located along the main route to Barafundle Bay, is enjoyed by thousands of visitors every year and the fruit from the new trees will be used in the tea-room’s seasonal menu.

Rhian Sula, visitor operations and experience manager for the Trust in Pembrokeshire, said: “Our founder Octavia Hill recognised the need for people to have access to beautiful open spaces and that need has never been greater than during the pandemic when millions of people across the country turned to nature as a vital way of enhancing their well-being.

“The newly planted trees in the orchard at Stackpole Quay will bring great benefits for nature and a blossoming space for visitors and the local community to enjoy for years to come.”

Mr Kurtz said: “I am grateful for the opportunity to play a small part in the National Trust’s Blossom Watch campaign.

"The last two years have demonstrated the importance nature plays in our health and wellbeing, and I’m sure that future visitors to Stackpole Quay will take as much pleasure from the trees as I have had in planting them.”