Love is in the air and to celebrate Aldi has launched a new range of Valentine's Day-inspired candles.
The discount supermarket is known for being similar to Jo Malone's home fragrances but without the hefty price tag.
The Hotel Collection comes in both candles and reed diffusers starting at £4.99.
Each candle is £40 cheaper than the Jo Malone equivalents and burns for 60 hours.
The collections are available to buy in-store from Sunday, February 6.
Here is everything in the Aldi Valentine's Day collection
The Hotel Collection Centrepiece Candles come in two light, floral scents: Red Roses and Paris Blossoms and are just £9.99 for 700g.
The Hotel Collection XL Reed Diffusers come in matching scents and are £9.99 for 400ml.
Scentscerity LED Light Up Candle comes in glamourous rose gold or deep romantic red and is the perfect gift for those who want to get something extra special, for just £4.99.
Finally, there is the Hotel Collection Votive Candle Gift Set which includes a duo set of romantic red votives, along with 12 tealights in ravishing scents of either red rose or peony for £4.99.
