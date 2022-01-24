With coronavirus restrictions easing and the start of a new year in full swing, you might be wondering what 2022 has in store for you.
Whether you’re looking to go on holiday, send more time with friends or visit the theatre, 2022 could be your year when it comes to making memories.
If your diary is still looking a little blank, we have you covered.
Why not grab your friends and family and head out for a trip to the theatre?
Hamilton is currently available to see at Victoria Palace Theatre in London and if you’re looking for something to fill these cold wintery days, this could be it.
The musical has won many awards and proved to be popular so if you’ve not seen it yet or you already love it and can’t resist revisiting, you’ll be pleased to know that extra dates have been added.
How to buy tickets for Hamilton
If going to watch Hamilton sounds like the perfect activity to you, tickets are available to buy now but since it’s a popular show buying them sooner rather than later might be the best option to avoid disappointment.
Buy tickets via Ticketmaster here.
Alternatively, you can find offers for tickets as well as packages via the ATG Tickets website.
