Steam train experiences have the ability to transport you back in time - away from the pressures of work and school.

Whether you're looking for something to keep the kids occupied this Half Term or you want to whisk your Valentine away on an exciting adventure, we're here for you.

We have rounded up some of the best steam train experiences on offer at Buyagift from train driving to five-course dining.

“Originally used to haul materials such as coal, the first steam train was built in 1804. First growing in popularity as a luxury and comfortable form of transport throughout the late 19th and early 20th century, now we celebrate this iconic British industry by offering memorable journeys throughout the country," says Alison Vickery, Executive Digital & Marketing Director at Buyagift.

A steam train. Credit: Canva

Ms Vickery added: “Our steam train experiences allow you to relive those decadent days and enjoy a journey through the scenic countryside.

"There’s the option to indulge in a delightful afternoon tea, treat yourself to fine dining onboard or even learn the ropes and become a train driver for the day.”

Stream Train experiences

Behind the Scenes Railway Day. Credit: Buyagift

Behind the Scenes Railway Day

Where: Tenterden, Kent and East Sussex Railway

How much: £149 (per person)

This behind the scenes day at Kent and East Sussex Railway will give you the opportunity to get up close to the action and see all the goings on at the site.

The day includes visiting the craftsmen at work, exploring the railway's locomotive engineering facility, loco yard and signal box.

You'll then get a chance for lunch followed by a visit to Colonel Stephen's museum and a 21 mile round trip on the railway.

Behind the Scenes Railway Day

Family Steam Train Day at Didcot Railway Centre

Where: Didcot Railway, Oxfordshire

How much: £35 (family ticket)

Transport yourself and your family to the golden age of Steam Trains in this unique day out.

This 21-acre living museum which features trains from Victorian times to the 1960s promises an unforgettable experience.

With unlimited rides and a 1932 engine shed to explore, we can't think of a better way to keep the kids occupied this February break.

Book via the Buyagift website.

Family Steam Train Day at Didcot Railway Centre. Credit: Buyagift

Steam Train Driving Taster Experience at Sherwood Forest Railway

Where: Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire

How much: £59 (per person)

If you fancy getting behind the wheel of a real 5/8th scale locomotive then we have the experience for you.

With an experienced instructor, you will be guided through how to use the controls and drive a steam engine on the easier practice track before taking control for real.

This incredible experience will also see you driving through the historic Sherwood Forest in a day you won't be in a hurry to forget.

Book via the Buyagift website.

Northern Belle Five Course Dining Experience for Two

Where: 26 locations across the UK

How much: £520 for two people

Live it up in luxury aboard the Belmond Northern Belle which "recreates magically the elegance of the train travel of yesteryear," says Buyagift.

Enjoy five delicious courses in one of the six carriages named after famous British castles and stately homes.

The luxury trip doesn't end there either, you will be greeted with Champagne on arrival, a bottle of wine during your meal and live music entertainment during your round trip.

Book via the Buyagift website.

Steam Train Driving Taster Experience at Sherwood Forest Railway. Credit: Buyagift

Steam Train Trip with Sparkling Afternoon Tea for Two on the East Somerset Railway

Where: East Somerset Railway, Shepton Mallet, Somerset

How much: £69 (for two people)

Spoil someone special in your life with a timeless trip through the picturesque Somerset countryside on an authentic steam train.

Sample sandwiches, pastries and scones as you sit back and take in the view with a cup of tea in hand.

You will also be able to enjoy a glass of prosecco before getting out to explore Mendip Vale or continue to relax on board before returning home.

Book via the Buyagift website.