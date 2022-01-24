A PEDESTRIAN was involved in a collision with a car, police have said.
The incident took place at Haveerfordwest and the pedestrian had to be taken to hospital.
Police released a statement saying: “Dyfed-Powys Police attended a road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 2.45pm today, Monday, January 24, on Salutation Square roundabout in Haverfordwest.
"A vehicle and a pedestrian were involved in the collision.
"The female pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance.
"The road was closed and reopened at about 3.25pm."
Police are appealing for witnesses.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
"Quote reference:DP-20220124-223.”
