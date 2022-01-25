Pembrokeshire County Council is reviewing its Local Development Plan (LDP).

The new plan will shape planning and development in Pembrokeshire for the next 15 years.

The council launched a consultation on a preferred strategy for the new plan between December 2018 and February 2019.

At the same time, it consulted on several other related documents, including a register of candidate sites - these being sites suggested to the council for development or for protection from development, for possible inclusion in the new plan.

During the consultation period, a further opportunity was provided to submit candidate sites with an extra 55 sites received. Comments were also received on these.

However, three more sites have now been notified - at Jeffreyston, Puncheston and Troopers Inn. All are currrently being used for agricultural purposes.

The council explained how this has come about.

"Subsequently, it has become known that a small number of individuals on the Pembrokeshire County Council LDP 1 database were not notified of the opportunity to register their interest for the LDP 2 Plan database.

"To remedy this oversight, Pembrokeshire County Council wrote to the affected persons, inviting them to a) register to receive notifications on the Replacement LDP (LDP 2) and b) to offer each of them the opportunity to submit land as a candidate site.

"This has resulted in three further candidate sites being added as an addendum to the candidate sites register during 2021. The sites are located at Jeffreyston, Puncheston and Troopers Inn.

"It is now intended to give the public an opportunity to comment on the three further candidate sites between January 19 and March 16, at 5pm.

"This is consistent with the approach taken with regard to the candidate sites submitted earlier in the plan process. These sites will then be assessed using the same methodology as all other sites prior to preparation of a second deposit plan.

"Details of the consultation on the three further candidate sites can be viewed on the authority’s website www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/local-development-plan-review/candidate-sites

"If you wish to comment on these three further candidate sites, please ensure to send these to the authority by pm on March 16, either by email to ldp@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by post to Development Plans Team, Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Freeman’s Way, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.

To find out more about this consultation or about the review of the LDP in general, you can contact the Local Development Plan team on 01437 764551 or by emailing ldp@pembrokeshire.gov.uk