Costcutter Ceredigion League Round-Up / by JOHN ADEY

LLANBOIDY's hopes of lifting the Costcutter Ceredigion League division one title for the first time received a blow as the current leaders went down 3-2 against hosts Ffostrasol in a thrilling contest at Troedrhyw Park.

Llanboidy remain top on goal difference, but Ffostrasol moved level on points, whilst St Dogmaels and unbeaten Crymych, who both have games in hand, are poised just behind.

Midfielder Sion Evans blasted home a 20-yarder to put Wanderers ahead and front-runner Dion Phillips doubled the advantage before the break.

The visitors halved the deficit early in the second half through Dion Phillips, before Ffostrasol restored their two-goal lead through Gethin Davies from the penalty spot, after a handball.

Caleb Young hit a second for Llanboidy in the 82nd minute, but Wanderers held out for the win.

Chasing a title hat-trick, St Dogmaels are looking increasingly dangerous after a 5-0 win over New Quay made it eight wins from ten league starts.

Despite their dominance Saints led by only a solitary goal after the opening 45 minutes through Rhys Jones, who latched onto a through ball from on form midfielder Adam Williams.

In the second period, Jason Williams doubled the lead, before a brace from his brother Adam Williams and a Louis Harding goal sealed an emphatic win.

A young Llandysul outfit chalked a third win of the term when coming out on top 3-1 against Lampeter at North Road.

Striker Jason Jones fired Town ahead early on, but two goals from Osian Dewi-Mason-Evans and an own goal ensured that the visitors emerged victorious.

Cardigan Town are languishing near the foot of the table after a fifth defeat in going down 2-1 against visitors Felinfach

Llion Williams was on target for the Magpies, but strikes by Joe Jenkins and Rhys Jon James saw the Milkmen triumph.

Bargod Rangers moved into a promotion slot in division two, six points behind leaders Llechryd, with a 4-1 away win over Crannog Reserves.

Tom Rogers netted a brace of goals and also on target were Mathew Evans and Jac Griffiths, with Rhydian Roberts replying.

After the Mid Wales League West clash between Aberaeron and Newcastle Emlyn was postponed, Aeron included a crop of first-teamers in the reserve side hosting top of the League Llechryd at Square Field.

The Teifi Valley high-flyers, however, sprang a 3-0 win, with Liam James, Dylan Davies and Cory Leonard finding the net.

Division three leaders Llanilar Reserves beat their Llechryd counterparts 9-2 in the Teifi Valley, with Lewis Sim and Ioan Wyn Jones each scoring four goals, with Gerwyn James also netting. Liam Harries and Lee Evans netted for Llechryd.

Llanboidy Reserves beat Cardigan Reserves 4-0 with Ifan Jones, Kevin Pearce, Drrel Blain and Chris Bowen scoring.

In round one of the South Cards Cup – a competition for division two and three clubs – Pencader erned a 2-1 away win against Felinfach Reserves while Aberporth wallopedvisiting Llandysul Reserves at Penparc.

As Pencader reached the next stage there were goals for Ben Sears and Sam Coldman with Keith Jones netting for the homesters.

In the Aberporth 8-2 romp Mathew Storer helped himself to a hat-trick and the other goals came via Dan Nicol (2), Mickey John (2) and Daniel Davies. Thomas Davies, Steffan Morris and Scot Mayes replied for the visitors.

